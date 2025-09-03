/Japanese youth shake a leg to energetic Ganpati beats - Watch

As India celebrates Ganeshostav, a mammoth festival in which devotees revere the elephant God. Some bring idols of the deity home and serenade them with offerings which are considered Lord Ganesha's favourite. Festivals are synonymous with food and music in India, as culture plays a pivotal role in such occasions. Be it traditional folk music or movie numbers inspired by festivities. But this time, the netizens are awestruck with a Japanese dance troop shaking a leg to Ganpati beats.