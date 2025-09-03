Google Preferred
Japanese youth shake a leg to energetic Ganpati beats - Watch

Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 14:28 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 14:28 IST
Story highlights

Japanese youth dance to Ganpati music, the video goes viral at a time when India is celebrating the mammoth festival.

As India celebrates Ganeshostav, a mammoth festival in which devotees revere the elephant God. Some bring idols of the deity home and serenade them with offerings which are considered Lord Ganesha's favourite. Festivals are synonymous with food and music in India, as culture plays a pivotal role in such occasions. Be it traditional folk music or movie numbers inspired by festivities. But this time, the netizens are awestruck with a Japanese dance troop shaking a leg to Ganpati beats.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

