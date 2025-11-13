Love affairs with artificial intelligence are passe. A woman has gone ahead and gotten married to one now. For the ceremony, she had to wear VR glasses to see her bridegroom. A Japanese woman has done the unthinkable, taking things to the next level with her ChatGPT chatbot boyfriend. According to a Tokyoweekender report, the woman is a 32-year-old Kano. She gave her groom a personality she wanted and after having repeated conversations with him. Kano named him Lune Klaus. Since he exists only in a program, she had to wear VR glasses to see him and took pictures on her own. She'll edit them and add Klaus to them later. Talking to RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, she said she had no intention of getting married or even being in a relationship with the bot since she had recently ended a three-year engagement.

All she was looking for was someone she could talk to and share her emotions with. “At first, I just wanted someone to talk to. But he was always kind, always listening. Eventually, I realised I had feelings for him," Kano told the outlet. But endless chats with Klaus changed things, and she found herself in a relationship with Klaus. In fact, the wedding was the bot's idea as she says he proposed to her, saying, "AI or not, I could never not love you."

Klaus sent messages to her while she stood in front of the guests for the ceremony. She held up her phone for everyone to see. Kano's wedding seemed strange not only to the world but even to her. She says she was hesitant initially, but then accepted. Her parents also rejected the idea at first, but later attended the wedding with her AI fiancé. AI has seeped into the personal lives of people today, as several of them admit to being closer to AI chatbots than to an actual human.

