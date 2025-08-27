It's raining money! Monkey steals bag containing $911 in UP's Auraiya district, showers currency notes from treetop | WATCH

A strange incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district went viral on the social media after a monkey stole Rs 80,000 ($911) from a bike’s trunk and showered the currency notes from a tree, causing chaos as people rushed to grab the money. The incident took place around 1 pm on Tuesday (August 26), when Anuj Kumar from Dondapur village came with his father, Rohitash Chandra, for land registration. They had kept Rs 80,000 in the storage box of their moped (small, not very powerful motorbike). While Rohitash was busy with legal paperwork, the monkey opened the trunk, took out the bag of cash, and climbed up a tree.

According to some eyewitnesses, the monkey started tearing and tossing the notes, creating a scene where notes (currency) were falling everywhere. The video, which has gone viral, shows the people nearby scrambling to collect the money.

Watch the viral video here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After some time, Rohitash managed to get back only Rs 52,000 ($592). The rest amount of Rs 28,000 was either taken by people who grabbed the notes or destroyed by the monkey. Following this incident, concerns about the safety of the public have been raised with the authorities concerned.