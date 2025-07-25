Is Taylor Swift engaged? 13-photo dump appears to show singer pointing at a ring on Kelce's lock screen

Is Taylor Swift engaged? Travis Kelce posted 13 photos on his Instagram, and now people think he has popped the question to Taylor Swift. One of the photos shows Kelce's lock screen, and the clue is hiding right there.
Taylor Swift's fans went into a frenzy on Thursday night after going through Travis Kelce's latest photo dump on Instagram. One of the photos shows Kelce's phone on the table with a lock screen image that appears to show Swift pointing at her left hand. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to pick up on the black and white, grainy image. Everyone was asking the same question: Is Taylor Swift engaged? Since the photo looks like the singer is pointing at her ring finger on her left hand. This is the first time Kelce has gone public with his relationship with the singer on his social media. The image clearly shows Swift and has led people to ask whether the NFL star has popped the question. Several people asked, "travis's lockscreen is she pointing at her hand like she is… engaged ??????" They added, "Not to be that person but in his lock screen is she holding up her hand with a ring on her finger'; 'is it an engagement photo???"
Everyone was captivated by Kelce's lock screen. People stated that they zoomed into the photo to be sure. "yes.. yes i did zoom into his lockscreen". Another said, "yes, I did blow up picture number 3 to see a picture of both of them on his iPhone!!!'; 'THE LOCK SCREEN !?"
The photo is the third one in the carousel and shows Kelce and Swift sitting somewhere that looks like a pub. One person commented that Travis Kelce gave the singer's fans just what they were waiting for. "Trav giving all the swifties what they just needed...impatiently waiting for that amazing wedding and the gorgeous babies to come."
Meanwhile, there are a total of 13 pictures in the carousel posted by Kelce, a number Swift considers lucky for herself. People think this is not a coincidence. A user wrote, "13 pictures AND the 13th picture being w taylor was not a coincidence," with another adding, "The fact that the post has 13 photos!" Taylor's birth date is December 13, and her thirteenth birthday fell on a Friday the 13th. She also associates the number with several other positive events in her life and career. The other photos show Swift and Kelce with friends, enjoying out in the wild, the snowfall and in an ice hockey rink. The 13 photos catalogue everything the NFL player did during his off-time.