Is Taylor Swift engaged? 13-photo dump appears to show singer pointing at a ring on Kelce's lock screen

Taylor Swift's fans went into a frenzy on Thursday night after going through Travis Kelce's latest photo dump on Instagram. One of the photos shows Kelce's phone on the table with a lock screen image that appears to show Swift pointing at her left hand. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to pick up on the black and white, grainy image. Everyone was asking the same question: Is Taylor Swift engaged? Since the photo looks like the singer is pointing at her ring finger on her left hand. This is the first time Kelce has gone public with his relationship with the singer on his social media. The image clearly shows Swift and has led people to ask whether the NFL star has popped the question. Several people asked, "travis's lockscreen is she pointing at her hand like she is… engaged ??????" They added, "Not to be that person but in his lock screen is she holding up her hand with a ring on her finger'; 'is it an engagement photo???"

Everyone was captivated by Kelce's lock screen. People stated that they zoomed into the photo to be sure. "yes.. yes i did zoom into his lockscreen". Another said, "yes, I did blow up picture number 3 to see a picture of both of them on his iPhone!!!'; 'THE LOCK SCREEN !?"

The photo is the third one in the carousel and shows Kelce and Swift sitting somewhere that looks like a pub. One person commented that Travis Kelce gave the singer's fans just what they were waiting for. "Trav giving all the swifties what they just needed...impatiently waiting for that amazing wedding and the gorgeous babies to come."

