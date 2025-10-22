/Is Moon hiding something beneath its surface? Mysterious flashes from Lunar still puzzle scientists

Scientists have witnessed strange flashes and lights on the Moon, or Transient Lunar Phenomena (TLPs), for several years, which vary from bright, short flashes to weak glows and transitory colour changes. The unusual phenomenon of light on the Moon draws the interest of observers across the globe, but its precise causes are unknown even after sighting over 3,000 TLPs.

Why strange flashes on the Moon?

Scientists have suggested several possible causes for these mysterious flashes, including meteoroid impacts that create a burst of light and the release of gases from below the surface of the Moon, which may glow or reflect the sunlight. These intriguing events continue to baffle researchers due to their unpredictability and fleeting nature, according to a report in TOI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Studying these strange lights provides useful insight into the geology of the Moon, its surface activity, and internal processes, helping scientists to better understand the Earth's closest celestial neighbour and the dynamic forces that occasionally illuminate its desolate surface.

Meanwhile, Transient Lunar Phenomena (TLPs) are largely believed to result from meteoroid impacts. Without an atmosphere for protection, the Moon is constantly struck by small space rocks. When these meteoroids collide with their surface at tremendous speeds, they release energy that appears as sudden, visible flashes from Earth.

Such brief bursts of light likely account for most of the fleeting TLP reported by astronomers over the centuries. These effects also minutely reshape the surface of the Moon by producing small craters and scattering dust into the thin environment of the Moon.

Observing such phenomena enables researchers to figure out the frequency of meteoroid impacts and how it enables to shapes the landscape of the Moon. Scientists have also come up with other hypotheses claiming that trapped gas inside the Moon sometimes comes out through the cracks in its crust.

These gases emit light or reflect sunlight when released into space, which causes glowing spots that can be witnessed from Earth. In relation to the impact of meteoroids, emissions of gas can continue or recur over the same areas, perhaps accounting for recurring TLPs.