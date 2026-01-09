/Is Barron Trump trying to shake-off his Slovenian accent? He is 'very focused on...'

Barron Trump is working hard to change his Slovenian accent to become more confident, according to some reports. Donald Trump's youngest son wants to "sound more like his American peers," according to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, which is why he has been trying to shake off his current accent. Shuter spoke with anonymous White House insiders who said that Barron is "very focused on how he presents himself now". In order to feel more confident while speaking, he is working on his accent to get on the same page as other Americans. Despite being an American businessman's son, Barron has a strong Slovenian accent. This is primarily because he was raised by Melania and her parents, Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs. Since he lived with them, he picked up the Slovenian accent. A viral video of him as a four-year-old shows him speaking English with a Slovenian accent.

Barron Trump is at the White House now

Barron spent his freshman year at NYU in New York City and will continue his studies with the university at its Washington, DC campus. He now lives in the Executive Residence at the White House. Barron is known to keep to himself and is never heard speaking much. At a Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, he stood quietly with his mother and father, while other guests danced. He also kept to himself at another holiday party before that. Barron was kept away from the media during Trump's first term as president. Now that he is grown up, he participated in his father's presidential campaign. Trump even credited him with helping him out with some new-age things.

