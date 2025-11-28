Netizens react as leaked video shows Iranian politician's daughter in low neckline gown: 'No offense but...'

A private wedding video from Iran is going viral for showing the stark difference between the elite and the common people. According to Iran International English, the video shows Fatemeh Shamkhani, the daughter of Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The wedding happened sometime in mid-2024. The wedding took place at the luxurious Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, where the bride wore a western-style gown. Fatemeh is seen in a low-cut, strapless gown and a long-train veil. She is not wearing any other head covering, which women in Iran are typically expected to. Several wedding guests can also be seen in western outfits and no head covering. A woman in a blue dress, most likely her mother, accompanies her to the altar and is also seen without a hijab.

People reacted to the video, with some surprised to see the bride wearing a plunging neckline in Iran. “Amazing how such attire revealing even for the West can be worn in Iran,” a user wrote. Another wrote, “No offense but how is she allowed to wear that.” “The main point is they preach completely opposite to public and they doing it,” one user mentioned. Meanwhile, some others pointed out that the women are not required to follow the dress code in front of their husbands and fathers.

Shamkhani family is involved in shipping and oil industry

The video shows significant class and moral divides between those ruling the country and the general public. Besides, the lavish wedding was also called out on social media by people who pointed out the daily struggles of the common man to make ends meet. Shamkhani is a former commander of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards and a key power broker in Iran. He has direct communication with Khamenei himself. He was also involved in cracking down on protests against Iran's morality laws. The Shamkhani family also controls a vast shipping empire, and his son, Hossein Shamkhani, runs an oil empire that accounts for a significant portion of Iranian and Russian crude oil exports.

