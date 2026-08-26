/India tops list of most snake attacks in the world with 1.3mn cases every year, study finds

A study has named India the country where most snake attacks happen every year. According to scientists from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, around 2.1 to 7 million people are bitten by snakes in a year, with India being the world's snake attack capital, with up to 1.3 million cases. Nigeria is second with 666,000 cases, Indonesia 490,000, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 467,000 snake attacks in a year.

The mortality rate was highest in low-income countries, with sub–Saharan Africa accounting for 45 per cent of global snake bites and related deaths. This is nearly three times the incidence observed in South Asia, the researchers said. They added that the findings show that the previous estimates were extremely toned down and not correct.

Lead author Dileepa Ediriweera called Snake envenoming (SE) an important public health problem in the study published in PLOS Medicine. Several cases of snake bites and creatures swallowing humans have been reported in the past, with a few from last year and this year. However, estimating their number has remained a challenge. For the study, the researchers reviewed data on snake bites from 79 countries between January 2007 and March 2025.



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Map showing snake attack estimates in the world Photograph: (Dileepa Ediriweera/PLOS Medicine)

Snake attacks - Countries in top 20

Their analysis showed that between 2.1 and 7 million snake attacks happen each year, 75 per cent of which occurred in just 20 countries. India is top of their list, as they noted that between 409,000 and 1.3 million attacks take place every year. In Nigeria, the second-placed country, the number of incidents stood between 198,000 and 666,000. Brazil (48,000–162,000), Vietnam (33,500–113,000), and China (28,900–97,400) were also in the Top 20 list.

Deaths from snake attacks