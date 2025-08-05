Paan spitting has become a menace in UK's Harrow. Residents have been complaining about the unhygienic paan spots across the streets in the town. Bloody paan stains are seen on dustbins, on pavements, and this has angered many residing in the locality. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the extent of damage caused to civic property. Reports suggest that authorities are holding Indians responsible for the act. As a warning to stop people from spitting, the civic body had installed bi-lingual signboards, in English and Gujarati, across London.

While many hopped on to criticise, an X user, Praf, suggested a solution that could possibly bring the situation under control. He wrote, “Why not incentivise people to capture the image on video of these perpetrators, in the act, with all convictions resulting in a £100 reward. Fine the perpetrators £1000, and you’ve got a problem no more. Same solution for those that sub-let houses illegally.”

Another user said, “Thank Rishi Sunak for importing his fellow countrymen here and giving us the experience.” Following the spitting menace, the authorities have also cracked down on illegal sales of tobacco. This is a mission to keep the city clean. Pritesh Patel, Portfolio Holder for Cleaner Streets & Public Safety, was quoted by news outlet Harrowonline, "Thanks to the work of our Trading Standards officers these products have been taken away and the business is under investigation. Our officers are working hard to keep these illegal products off the streets and will continue to crack down on businesses and individuals found to be ignoring the law. We will continue our work towards keeping Harrow clean and safe.”