/Human cancer treatment given to python 'Jodie Foster' at UK zoo proves successful

A python in the UK was administered a cancer treatment used only on humans. Named Jodie Foster, the 15-foot reptile lives at Chester Zoo and is the first snake to be given the treatment. It had a tumour on its jawbone and was administered electrochemotherapy. The procedure lasted 90 minutes, and the doctors had to use two operation tables to fit the python.

The reticulated python is 23 years old, according to Chester Zoo authorities, and was facing trouble eating because of the tumour. They had assumed the worst because of it, but following the treatment, the snake is back to her "bright and feisty self". The python was named after actress Jodie Foster when she visited the zoo nearly 20 years ago. The staff saw the initials JF (juvenile female) on her paperwork.

Using cancer treatment for humans on a python

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The tumour on the snake was removed in 2024, but it returned last year and started attacking the surroounding bone. The vets knew that surgery alone wouldn't help, and so started exploring the idea of electrochemotherapy.

Tumour was removed and electrochemotherapy was used

The vets removed the tumour, a part of her jawbone and gave electrochemotherapy to target the remaining cancerous cells. The procedure combines the chemotherapy drug bleomycin with controlled electrical pulses. Ian Ashpole, a vet at Chester Zoo, said that they worked with cancer specialists to see whether "we could adapt electrochemotherapy for a snake." He added that as far as they know, this is the first time something like this has been done for a snake.

Jodie Foster is fine now

The reptile was tested again this week and showed no signs of cancer. She is also eating well now and can swallow whole chickens. The team at the zoo are relieved to see Jodie Foster back to her normal self. "Now she's eating normally, exploring her habitat and behaving exactly as we'd hope," Ian said. Despite losing a part of her jawbone, Jodie is gripping and swallowing food without difficulty.