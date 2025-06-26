/Healing remedy or health hazard? Pune woman washes eyes with urine, leaves internet stunned

A shocking social media video by a Pune woman has left the internet stunned. Nupur Pittie, from Pune, shared the video on her Instagram as an effective eye care routine - using your urine for eye washing. This unusual routine video has sparked an immediate backlash from users and health professionals on the Internet. Nupur, who describes herself as a 'medicine-free life coach' on Instagram, performed this eye care routine in the video titled - "Urine Eye Wash - Nature's Own Medicine." She claimed the video to be one of her medicine-free healing practices.

Pittie, explained the process of performing the routine using the fresh midstream morning urine as an eye rinse. The routine will help cure redness, dryness and irritation, she asserted while performing in the video. The video, uploaded on Tuesday (June 24), went viral and gained massive popularity with 1.5 lakh views in a single day. At the same time, the video garnered fierce backlash from internet users and doctors, calling it a 'horror and dismay.'



Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, the award-winning hepatologist, popularly known as "TheLiverDoc" on social media, slammed the video. "Please do not put your urine into your eyes. Urine is not sterile," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). Dr Philips criticised the video as 'depressing and horrifying'. He also commented on Pittie's Instagram post, saying, "You need help woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media ‘following and like wave’, this is not the way."

The now-deleted post has triggered the ongoing debate over online health trends. Several users took to the internet and commented on the video. One user commented, "Why why why? How do people justify putting the body's waste back into the body?"

