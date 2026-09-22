/Video - Couple shocked to see Great White shark killing seal few feet from Nantucket shore

A couple out for a fishing competition in Nantucket, an island town in Massachusetts, came across a gory scene unfolding in the ocean when a great white shark killed a seal as a second one escaped to the shore. Carrie Drayton and her boyfriend, Tyler O’Brien, captured the scene while driving at Great Point Beach around 10:30 am on Sunday. While returning from a fishing competition, they noticed a seal suddenly rush out of the water.

Soon, they saw the water turning red with shark fins visible over the surface. The shark was circling a second seal in the sea it had preyed upon and was feeding on it. The scene was unfolding only a few feet from the shore, as its companion watched from the beach. Drayton told Boston.com on Monday, "It was absolutely insane," adding that the shark was between 12 and 14 feet long.

Drayton added that it was "truly wild" how close the shark was while preying on the seal, “I could have reached out and touched it.”

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The outlet spoke to Gregory Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, who confirmed that what the couple witnessed was a Great White shark feeding on a seal. He added that white sharks travel through Nantucket waters while migrating north and then south in autumn. The seals in the Great Point region are a food source for the sharks.