/Ganesh Chaturthi Tarot Reading - Pick a card to reveal Lord Ganesh's message for you

A message from Lord Ganesh - During the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here is a message that the elephant god has for you. Pick a card, and see what Lord Ganesh wants to tell you.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have a special message for you from the world of tarot cards. If you believe in the power of a higher dimension that speaks to you through such mediums, then keep reading. You can see a picture above, with the numbers 1, 2 and 3 on it. Look at each of the Lord Ganesh images closely and pick the one that speaks out most to you. Then read on to see the message Lord Ganesh has for you.
OM SHREE Ganeshay Namah Om
Messages from Shree Ganesh, for you, as per Tarot Card reader Malvika
Pile 1
Great news on the way, good fortune, breakthroughs and successes
Ganesh says, there might be a situation where you might think that you’ve reached the end of the line and all is lost. However, on the contrary, it is time for you to re-live the situation instead of avoiding it. Where you think your part is over, there is more to it. More learning, more reward, and recognition. You are being presented with a situation to heal what was once broken. A situation where you do not back down from opposition and show your strength and fortitude. Success is guaranteed when you are blessed with courage by our dear Ganesh. Now, this is news worth celebrating!
Pile 2
A journey that’s now at an end
It’s time to take a bow, as everyone is so proud of you and the progress you have made. It’s time to recognise your own successes. You are highly thought of, and hence, that justifies your move towards the final frontier. However, your intuition is warning you about the people you surround yourself with, whether good or bad. Remember, all that glitters is not gold. The moon eventually reveals everything. Ganesh is now blessing you with the freedom to go in any direction to start a fresh chapter in your life.
Pile 3
Good health and prosperity
It is time to pay attention to your health. A big detox, both physically and in terms of spiritual energy, is required. This is a time to practice being part of a flourishing community where you release judgment of self and others by providing whatever support you are being called for. If you are feeling overwhelmed by too much work, it is time to release the clutter. Ganesh's drishti (eye) is on every unresolved resentment, every comparison to others that leads to your sense of lack. Free yourself, put down the weight and make room for the miracles that are lining up for you.