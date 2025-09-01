/Ganesh Chaturthi Tarot Reading - Pick a card to reveal Lord Ganesh's message for you

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have a special message for you from the world of tarot cards. If you believe in the power of a higher dimension that speaks to you through such mediums, then keep reading. You can see a picture above, with the numbers 1, 2 and 3 on it. Look at each of the Lord Ganesh images closely and pick the one that speaks out most to you. Then read on to see the message Lord Ganesh has for you.

OM SHREE Ganeshay Namah Om

Messages from Shree Ganesh, for you, as per Tarot Card reader Malvika



Pile 1

Great news on the way, good fortune, breakthroughs and successes

Ganesh says, there might be a situation where you might think that you’ve reached the end of the line and all is lost. However, on the contrary, it is time for you to re-live the situation instead of avoiding it. Where you think your part is over, there is more to it. More learning, more reward, and recognition. You are being presented with a situation to heal what was once broken. A situation where you do not back down from opposition and show your strength and fortitude. Success is guaranteed when you are blessed with courage by our dear Ganesh. Now, this is news worth celebrating!

Pile 2

A journey that’s now at an end

It’s time to take a bow, as everyone is so proud of you and the progress you have made. It’s time to recognise your own successes. You are highly thought of, and hence, that justifies your move towards the final frontier. However, your intuition is warning you about the people you surround yourself with, whether good or bad. Remember, all that glitters is not gold. The moon eventually reveals everything. Ganesh is now blessing you with the freedom to go in any direction to start a fresh chapter in your life.