/Fragments of seven-legged giant with 20 inch arms wash ashore in Scotland. It is a...



Beachgoers in Scotland were left shocked when they came across a rare seven-legged' octopus on a local beach. The strange-looking creature is known as a septopus and was found broken up along the Ythan estuary in Aberdeenshire. The creature was washed ashore, revealing itself from the deep sea. It is huge, with its arms measuring around 20 inches. Researchers studied the animal and believe that it was a female. Dr Lauren Smith, a marine biologist at research organisation Saltwater Life, said it is unclear as to how this octopus reached the beach. However, it is still "an extraordinary find". Beachgoers stumbled upon it on November 30, and its pictures started doing the rounds on social media. One of her friends sent her photos, which is how she learnt about the septopus.

She told The Daily Mail that it is likely that the octopus was attacked by whales, which left it in fragments, ultimately leading it to end up on the beach. It is also possible that it was caught by a trawl and thrown back. There is also a chance that the creature lost its way and was attacked later. Smith added that it is very rare to come across this species, and so now researchers at the labs are very excited.

Octopus with seven legs found in Scotland