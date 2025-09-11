/Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala loses over 100,000 Instagram followers amid unrest - A face of 'Nepo Kids'

Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada has lost over 100,000 followers on Instagram within a matter of days. In 2018, she represented the country on the Miss World stage and finished in the Top 12. The architect-turned-model advocated for children's education at the time. People back home were proud of her and admired her for reaching this far. However, things have changed dramatically for her in 2025 amid the ongoing protests in Nepal. Instead of earning praise, she is being slammed by netizens for being a "Nepo Kid", a term being used for children of Nepalese politicians who are living lavish lives, while the rest of the population of the country continues to struggle to make ends meet. The protests in Nepal are being led by Gen Z and spawned from a social media ban. But, slowly ,they turned into a wider movement against government corruption and the political elite and their children. Shrinkhala is the daughter of former Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada and Munu Sigdel, a member of the Bagmati Provincial Parliament.

Her Instagram page is full of posts showing her lavish lifestyle, with international trips, luxury brands, fashion photoshoots and more. People are angry to see the kids of politicians living their best life, which they say is being funded by their tax money. Her Instagram posts are now flooded with comments like "Our taxes, their luxury". Nepalese are up in arms against the politically influential class of "Nepo Kids" who do not care about the common man. Users on her Instagram page are now asking her about what she has done about the big claims she made during the Miss World pageant.

What has further fuelled this unrest is the fact that she has not said anything on the ongoing unrest in the country. "What happened to all the big talks of advocating for children's education?" a user wrote on her page, while another questioned her silence. "It was all a facade and a big fat lie. Children are being shot, killed, murdered, not even one word of outrage. So called advocacy," a user wrote.

