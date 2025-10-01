/Lyft driver locked sedan doors after seeing 250kg female passenger. She sued and just won

A female rapper in America has won a lawsuit against Lyft after one of its drivers locked the doors of the Mercedes-Benz, saying that she "wouldn't fit" in it. The incident happened in January when Dank Demoss ordered a Lyft to go to a Detroit Lions watch party. A Mercedes‑Benz sedan came to pick her up. However, the driver saw the nearly 250 kg woman and locked the doors. The driver insisted that she wouldn't fit in the car and refused to unlock the doors. Demoss got furious and started recording the driver. The man continued to say that the car isn't suitable for her and he can't drive her. He added that the car tyres would crumble under her weight. Meanwhile, Demoss insisted that she could fit in the car and told him to unlock the door. The driver told her to order an Uber XL and offered to cancel the ride.