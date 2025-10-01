/Lyft driver locked sedan doors after seeing 250kg female passenger. She sued and just won

Female rapper Dank Demoss, who weighs approximately 250 kg, has won a lawsuit against Lyft after the driver refused to let her sit in the Mercedes-Benz sedan, claiming that she wouldn't fit in the car. The driver was fired and got a payout.
A female rapper in America has won a lawsuit against Lyft after one of its drivers locked the doors of the Mercedes-Benz, saying that she "wouldn't fit" in it. The incident happened in January when Dank Demoss ordered a Lyft to go to a Detroit Lions watch party. A Mercedes‑Benz sedan came to pick her up. However, the driver saw the nearly 250 kg woman and locked the doors. The driver insisted that she wouldn't fit in the car and refused to unlock the doors. Demoss got furious and started recording the driver. The man continued to say that the car isn't suitable for her and he can't drive her. He added that the car tyres would crumble under her weight. Meanwhile, Demoss insisted that she could fit in the car and told him to unlock the door. The driver told her to order an Uber XL and offered to cancel the ride.
The incident left Demoss so angry that she sued Lyft under the Michigan Elliott‑Larsen Civil Rights Act for public accommodation harassment and disparate treatment. The driver was not named, and she has now won a confidential settlement. Lyft stated the matter and said, "Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination."
People can sue under the Michigan civil rights law for discrimination on the basis of weight. The law also includes gender identity and gender expression as well as LGBTQ+ categories, although the enforceable prohibition does not list weight or height. However, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights accepts complaints for height and weight discrimination. Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act, Lyft are also mandated to inform its drivers that they follow a nondiscrimination policy and passengers cannot be surcharged for disability.