Eunuch maker case: Two men admit removing 'private parts' of man accused of live streaming castrations

Two men from London, Nathan Arnold and Damien Byrnes, pleaded guilty to removing the body parts of a man accused of uploading castration videos on his 'eunuch maker' website. They confessed to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to 45-year-old Marius Gustavson at the hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday. Nathan Arnold, a nurse from South Kensington in West London, confessed to partially removing Gustavson's nipple in the summer of 2019. Furthermore, Damien Byrnes, from Tottenham in North London, pleaded guilty to removing Gustavson's penis on February 18, 2017. Marius Gustavson, originally from Norway, has been the ringleader in a ruse entangling at least 29 offences of extreme body transformations, body part removal, their trade, and uploading videos. According to the Metropolitan police, he is facing charges in multiple cases related to 13 alleged victims.

Arnold, 48, pleaded guilty to stealing local anaesthetic lidocaine from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where he worked in 2016. Furthermore, he accepted an offence of possessing extreme pornography. Gustavson, Wates and Ciucur attended the hearing by video link from Wandsworth Prison.

Gustavson's right-hand man, Peter Wates, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between January 1, 2016, to January 1, 2022. Wates is a 66-year-old from South London involved in nine of the 29 incidents. According to prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC, Wates played a crucial role as a surgeon in many procedures.

The three defendants appeared in court with Gustavson and five other defendants, not asked to enter pleas. They allegedly performed extreme body modifications, including penis and testicle removal. Subscribers would pay to watch such videos on Gustavson's 'eunuch maker' website. He is also facing charges of possessing criminal property and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Ion Ciucur, a 29-year-old Romanian national, stated he was involved in two incidents in the alleged conspiracy. Other alleged conspirators were David Carruthers (60), Janus Atkin (38), and Ashley Williams (31) from Newport in Gwent, South Wales. Jacob Crimi-Appleby, a 22-year-old from Epson in Surrey, who allegedly froze Gustavson's leg requiring amputation, is facing charges of GBH with intent.

The defendants are part of a society which requires people to undergo extreme body modifications willingly. It is related to a subculture where men become 'nullos' by having their male genitalia removed.

The Metropolitan police encouraged people with similar experiences to seek medical advice from their local sexual health clinic or GP.

Judge Mark Lucraft FC set another hearing for May 31 and a plea and case management hearing on June 30.