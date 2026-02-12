/Employee's leave request turns into an 'absconding' threat by manager, he resigns

A Reddit user said he resigned after informing his manager that he would need to leave due to technical issues at his end. He shared the screenshot of a tense WhatsApp chat with his team leader, in which he threatened him that if he continues to talk about it and is absent from work, he would be declared absconding. The shocked man wrote that he immediately informed him that he would not be able to continue working with the company. He shared the chat on social media. The post shared by Reddit user Quick_carpenter915 shows that the man told his boss he won't be able to work on Monday due to the electricity and internet outage in their neighbourhood. A faulty wiring required replacement and would take hours to fix. However, the manager did not pay heed to his problem and denied the request. He warned that "further negotiations will be considered as absconding from work." The shocked employee replied, “Ok, please consider Friday, 7th February, to be my last working day.”



The employee was forced to report to work

He told people in the post that he made a mistake by informing the manager about the problem and asking for leave. The man shared screenshots of the conversation, detailing how it all went down. The anonymous user wrote in the post that he had informed the management about the issue in advance. He then reminded them about it, but was still forced to report to work. After he sent in his resignation on WhatsApp, the management called him and talked about the problem. He said they agreed and granted the leave until Tuesday. Netizens shared their views on the incident, some calling out why the conversation took place on WhatsApp.

