Easter 2023: History, significance and how to celebrate

Easter 2023: Easter is a Christian celebration that commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead. It is the most significant and oldest celebration in the Christian calendar. The resurrection, which took place three days after Jesus was executed on the cross, is a pivotal event in Christianity, symbolising victory over sin and death as well as the promise of eternal life for all who believe in Jesus.

Easter is marked by a variety of rites and traditions, many of which have their origins in pagan spring festivities. These customs have evolved over time and frequently differ between cultures and countries. Among the most common Easter customs are:

Easter eggs: Eggs have long been a symbol of new life and rebirth. They are often dyed, painted, or decorated and are sometimes hidden for children to find in an Easter egg hunt. Easter Bunny: This character is believed to have originated from the Germanic goddess Eostre's association with hares and rabbits as symbols of fertility. The Easter Bunny is said to bring baskets filled with candies, toys, and eggs for children to find. Easter parades: In some countries, people participate in processions or parades to celebrate Easter, often wearing new clothes or colourful outfits. Church services: Many Christians attend special church services on Easter Sunday, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter foods: Traditional Easter foods vary by culture but can include lamb, ham, hot cross buns, and various egg dishes.