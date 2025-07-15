Going to Dubai? Clicking THESE photos could cost you over Rs 1 crore, and even land you in jail.

Going to the UAE comes with some rules. One of them is being careful about what you photograph. Tourists visiting Dubai and Abu Dhabi are being warned to be mindful of what they are clicking, as even a seemingly innocent photo can land them in trouble, inviting fines worth 500,000 AED ($136,000 or Rs 1 crore, 17 lakh). Depending on how serious the photo appears to authorities, one could also land in jail. Luxury travel experts at eShores told The Mirror that various types of pictures could spell doom for your vacation. This includes clicking someone without their knowledge and consent, as it is considered a serious privacy violation and can attract a hefty fine or imprisonment. Besides this, there are some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that are completely off-limits. Tourists should be aware of the restrictions and remain vigilant while taking photos in these areas.

Travel experts eShores told The Mirror that some places have strict privacy laws. When on the beach, be careful not to take photos of other women, as this can create serious problems. It is strictly advised not to capture other women on the beach with your camera. Religious sites, airports, government facilities, military and security zones make up most of these areas. Experts say that regular photography in most areas for personal use is allowed. However, the same should not be done in restricted zones and where local laws are in place. In general, avoid taking pictures of or near a government building, military establishments and airports. It can be interpreted as a serious security violation and cause legal problems. Around these places, even bird watching or looking at a plane can appear suspicious to officers.

Strict photo advisory for UAE