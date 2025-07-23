/Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed takes the tram home from work. Watch

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surprised commuters who were taking a busy tram ride. A video going viral online shows Al Maktoum waiting at the station for the tram before boarding it along with fellow passengers. The clip was first posted on TikTok and was later reposted by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Instagram. A Dubai resident shot the video, showing the Dubai Sheikh getting on the tram and travelling without making any fuss about his presence. He was supposedly heading home from work. Another video shows him casually standing in the corner near the door with other commuters. Sheikh Mohammed's tram ride was part of his efforts to monitor the development and operations of public transport in Dubai.

The Dubai tram

Sheikh Mohammed has often been seen on public transport systems, enjoying the sky-high buildings and picturesque views of Dubai. In 2023, he got on the gold cabin of a Dubai Metro train, along with his entourage, near the Dubai Mall station. The Dubai Tram started in 2014 and has ferried more than 60 million passengers since then. It travels from Al Sufouh Station to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station in 42 minutes. The tram covers 11 stations along Al Sufouh Road, connecting areas like the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), and Dubai Marina.