/Donald Trump Jr shares meme of his father - with d*ldo? Internet has some serious questions

The elder son of US President Donald Trump has divided the internet with a strange meme shared on social media from his account - featuring his father. Donald Trump Jr shared a picture of Trump standing on the White House roof and throwing a green sex toy at the WNBA court. He wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, “Posted without further comment," along with laughing emojis.

The meme came amid the emerging wave of sex toys being thrown onto the WNBA courts. Trump Jr's post impressed some of the internet and confused others. Some of the people called Trump's son “the greatest ever,” while others slammed him for being disrespectful and immature. One critic commented, “I’m Don Trump Sr for life, but this kind of stuff is classless it and it screams ‘my daddy is the president and I don’t know how to act’."

“I don’t understand. I know it’s a supposed joke, but the President throwing a green d*ldo at young female basketball players is funny, how?" another user asked.

What's the context?

There has been a wave of incidents where people throw sex toys onto the WNBA court. USA Today linked the incidents with a cryptocurrency group called Green Dildo Coin. The group’s spokesperson told reporters that the stunt is not meant to disrespect women’s sports but is part of a campaign to promote their memecoin, which aims to challenge the “toxic” culture within the crypto community.

"We didn't do this because, like, we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," the group’s spokesperson said.