/Dogs in Chernobyl suddenly turned blue this week, and no one knows why. 'They were not...'

The Chernobyl disaster site is suddenly seeing the appearance of blue coloured dogs, the first such instance in 39 years. Dogs of Chernobyl, a group that cares for the canines living within the exclusion zone, shared videos of several such dogs with a blue tinge on their fur. One of the dogs was completely blue. This was not the case till last week, and the colour is only recently being seen on these dogs. Notably, around 700 dogs reside in the 18-square-mile exclusion zone and are the descendants of the animals left behind following the 1986 nuclear disaster. "They were not blue last week. We do not know the reason, and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening," the group wrote in the caption alongside the video.

Contemplating what could have gone wrong, the group says they have probably gotten into "some sort of chemical." However, they are not sure what is going on with these dogs. Notably, Dogs of Chernobyl is an affiliate of the non-profit Clean Futures Fund and has been caring for the dogs in Chernobyl since 2017. They give them food and medical attention when required. The video has shocked some on social media, while others don't see any reason to be alarmed. One user wrote that the blue colour is "a result of external contamination from chemicals" and can be washed off.

The dogs living in the radiation zone of Chernobyl have shocked the world with their resistance. On April 26, 1986, one of the power plant's reactors exploded, unfolding a terrible disaster that released the largest amount of radioactive material into the environment in human history.

Superpower of the dogs of Chernobyl