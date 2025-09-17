/Did toxic shock from a mosquito bite kill a Greek heiress? Two hospitals blamed of serious lapses

A Greek heiress died in London after being bitten by a mosquito. Although it is not clear whether the bite was what killed her. Marissa Laimou was a cancer survivor and visited two hospitals, but neither deemed her condition serious enough to admit her.
A 28-year-old Greek heiress tragically died after a mosquito bit her, and two hospitals turned her away, thinking that it wasn't anything serious. Marissa Laimou had previously battled cancer and was dead in her bed by her housekeeper at her London apartment on September 11. According to Greek media reports, Marissa has developed dizziness, itching, fever and other signs of infection. She called a doctor who checked her at her house and gave her paracetamol. However, when her condition didn't improve, she visited a hospital. Marissa also visited her oncologist, who sent her to another hospital. She was given a diagnosis that referred to an insect bite. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent back home. She was found dead the next day. Her family allege that at the hospital, instead of a doctor, only the nurses checked her and didn't find a need to admit her. The hospital has admitted that lapses occurred and is investigating the incident. Also Read: Strip club didn't want to pay $8mn in taxes. So they gave the auditor lap dances
Marissa's mother, Bessy, told Greek media that her daughter died of toxic shock caused by an insect bite. "My daughter had survived cancer and died from an insect," she said, that she was "a girl with so many gifts, all of England is crying, all her doctors too." It is not known which kind of insect bit her. An autopsy will be carried out in about a week, her relatives informed the media. The post-mortem will conclusively find what killed Marissa. Talking about the Greek heiress, her friends said that she was into theatre and had recently staged a production of Romeo and Juliet in London. She was working on another theatre project. Marissa had turned to theatre after battling breast cancer. Meanwhile, her family is a big name in the Greek shipping industry and has been in the business since the early 20th century.