/Did toxic shock from a mosquito bite kill a Greek heiress? Two hospitals blamed of serious lapses

A 28-year-old Greek heiress tragically died after a mosquito bit her, and two hospitals turned her away, thinking that it wasn't anything serious. Marissa Laimou had previously battled cancer and was dead in her bed by her housekeeper at her London apartment on September 11. According to Greek media reports, Marissa has developed dizziness, itching, fever and other signs of infection. She called a doctor who checked her at her house and gave her paracetamol. However, when her condition didn't improve, she visited a hospital. Marissa also visited her oncologist, who sent her to another hospital. She was given a diagnosis that referred to an insect bite. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent back home. She was found dead the next day. Her family allege that at the hospital, instead of a doctor, only the nurses checked her and didn't find a need to admit her. The hospital has admitted that lapses occurred and is investigating the incident.