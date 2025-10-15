/Dead dolphins with 'Alzheimer's brain' washing ashore in Florida carry a warning for humans

Dolphins washing up on the shores of Florida have a deadly chemical rotting their brains that can have future implications for humans. Scientists have found a toxin known to trigger Alzheimer's-like brain damage in these marine creatures. An analysis of the brains of 20 dolphins that washed up along Florida's Indian River Lagoon revealed high levels of a chemical produced by cyanobacteria. They are nothing but blue-green algae that release compounds that are highly toxic to nerve cells. Studies have linked it to damage in the brain, particularly in regions responsible for memory, thinking and communication. The toxin levels were found to be extremely high during peak algae season.

Dolphins have brains with classic signs of Alzheimer's

According to the study, the toxin levels were 2,900 times higher than those found at other times of the year. The chemical released by the algae can lead to impaired brain functioning, with physical scars typical of Alzheimer's. The dolphin brains showed classic signs of Alzheimer's disease, such as sticky protein clumps and tangled fibres, which impact brain function, causing memory loss and confusion. Now, experts are raising an alarm about cyanobacterial blooms and how they can adversely affect human health. Notably, in 2024, Miami-Dade County recorded the highest number of Alzheimer's cases in the country. Following this latest study, scientists believe there is a potential link between human exposure and the harmful toxins released by cyanobacteria.

The algae blooms are common in warm, nutrient-rich waters, consisting of high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus. They turn the water bright blue or green and release these toxins into the water. People should beware of entering the water during these seasons. Exposure can cause "misfolded tau proteins, amyloid plaques and tangled fibres that destroy neural connections." The team also released data from past studies that establish a link between these toxins and neurodegenerative disease. "Research involving residents of Guam has shown that people who regularly consume foods containing cyanobacterial toxins are more likely to develop the same brain abnormalities seen in Alzheimer's disease,' the researchers stated in a press release.