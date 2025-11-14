/You can buy a 10-ton pile of rope for $1.3mn at a London exhibition. Interested?

An artist has gathered ropes of all sorts and sizes from across Britain, put them all together in a pile weighing more than an African bush elephant and placed it as the lone exhibit at an art exhibition. So yeah, it is art. It took David Shrigley months to collect and clean the ropes after he gained inspiration from the idiom “money for old rope”. He has now launched a public exhibition where the rope is the only piece of work. “This exhibition started with an idiom. Old rope has no use. It's also hard to recycle, so there's a lot of it lying around. I thought, what if I turn that into a literal exhibition of old rope? And then say, yes, this is art, and yes, you can buy it for £1 million,” he said. Titled Exhibition of Old Rope, it will be open to the public at the Stephen Friedman Gallery in London from November 13 to December 20.