Cuddle cafe: Pay for cuddles in Japan!

As marriage and dating decline in Japan and other countries, including the U.S., the dating landscape leaves a large number of men outside the loop of marriages who would like to stick to traditional relationships. Most people in the modern world are opting out of marriage and taking other paths in life, being more career-driven and focusing on themselves. So where does a man go to fill the void of companionship?

Paying for Cuddles:

Japan’s 'Cuddle Cafe', called Soineya, is a place where guys can pay money to cuddle with women. Sounds weird? Well, for the remnant of those who feel the pain of loneliness, this may be the place to experience a moment of comfort and affection. The world of those who live in isolation and loneliness is diametrically opposed to that of those who have a spouse and children. A silent home and no one to talk to can cause a void of deep emptiness in a person's life, and sometimes comfort from another person can help with feeling empty. Medical research states that cuddling actually has great healthy benefits, such as easing stress, relieving pain, and lowering blood pressure.

A force of nature:

The cuddle cafe points to a deeper issue concerning loneliness. It shows that it is in our nature to give and receive affection from one person to another. Humans are affectionate and sexual beings by nature, and with the decline of sex and marriage, it's only natural to find a "landing ground" to fill the void of loneliness. There's no substitute for human nature when it comes to companionship and affection. Typically, the only thing that will suffice is human connection.

Loneliness isn't just an issue in Japan; many other countries are starting to feel the impact of the decline in intimacy, sex, and marriage. Marriage is now being viewed as a burden or nuisance for many, and those who are trying to hold on to traditional strategies of dating and courtship are being hit with the hard reality that dating and marriage are dying out.

Are we suppressing human nature with the absence of affection? If so, will it cause mental health concerns in the long run?

