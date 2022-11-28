Croissant talks: See how Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra reacts as Twitter asks ‘why not Indian son-in-law’
Story highlights
A talk over croissant sparked a wider conversation on microblogging site Twitter. Anand Mahindra's French son-in-law's love for Croissant and a misspelling soon got traction online. Read on to know what happened
A talk over croissant sparked a wider conversation on microblogging site Twitter. Anand Mahindra's French son-in-law's love for Croissant and a misspelling soon got traction online. Read on to know what happened
It was a Twitter talk over croissant ! A croissant picture post by Anand Mahindra was an ice breaker between the Indian billionaire and Twitterati. Apparently, Anand Mahindra on Twitter shared the pic of croissant, a flaky pastry made with French yeast-leavened laminated dough. The picture was from some India eatery where the outlet incorrectly spelt the 'Croissant' as "Crocin." Poking fun at it and sharing his French son-in-law's love for Croissant, Mahindra writes on Twitter, "Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not?"
Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not? pic.twitter.com/2hJTYaWDPS— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2022
After the post by Anand Mahindra, Twitterati came up with an interesting question to pose to the business tycoon. A Twitter user asked, “None of my business But why not an Indian son-in-law?” Anand Mahindra tackled the question with sheer grace. He wrote, “Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that."
Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that. https://t.co/QfVHsRuXwM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 26, 2022
Soon after, this Twitter saga gained a lot of traction where business tycoon Anand Mahindra's reply became the talk of the town. However, many other Twitter users did not take the asked question in good heart. One of the Twitter users asked, “Sometimes I wonder how people ask such personal questions to people whom they don’t know at all just because it’s social media!" “Never indulge in any one's personal/family matters,” another Twitter user said. “Well said @anandmahindra. It shouldn’t be anyone’s business,” another user asked.