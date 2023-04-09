Convenience economy at best: Indian fruit seller is selling Alphonso mangoes on EMI

The summer season is around and so is the mango season. To ensure that consumers are able to buy mangoes, even the costly varieties, a seller in the western Indian city of Pune has come up with a novel scheme. The trader is offering Alphonso mangoes on Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) so that people can buy the fruit without burning a big hole in their pockets.

The mango seller named Gaurav Sanas has launched the scheme at his Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products shop in Pune. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Sanas said it was done so as to bring back customers after the three-year pandemic.

"After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. So we started this scheme of offering to sell mangoes on EMI in order to bring back the customers. They can get it on EMI through credit cards and debit cards," Sanas was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sanas claimed that his outlet is the first in the country to have explored the EMI option to sell mangoes. He added that if ACs and refrigerators can be brought using EMI, why not fruits?

"We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone then can afford mangoes as well," he added.

To be eligible for the scheme, a consumer should have a credit card and buy mangoes worth Rs 5,000 at least. After the mangoes are purchased, the amount will be converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months - whatever the consumer deems feasible.

Sanas added that the price of mangoes at his shop ranged anywhere between Rs 600-1300 per dozen. Notably, four customers have already availed the EMI facility to buy the mangoes.

Alphonso mangoes also known as Hapus originated in India and are widely regarded as the top variety for their succulent taste and texture. Their high demand leads to an increase in price leaving many people no choice but to pass on the opportunity to devour their taste.

(With inputs from agencies)

