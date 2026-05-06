/Consumers lose vision from defective Thermos products sold for over 16 years. 8 million of them are now being recalled

Over eight million Thermos bottles and jars have been recalled over a defect that can cause them to forcefully eject, injuring people in the face and eyes. Nearly two dozen injuries have been reported till now, including those who suffered permanent blindness because of the product. The recall was announced last week by Thermos LLC in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Notably, the problem is with 5.8 million food jars and 2.5 million bottles sold in the United States between 2008 and 2024. The defect is because of a vital mechanism that is missing in the stopper. This is causing the lids to open without any human intervention, catching the user off guard and injuring them. The recalled products include two models of the Thermos Stainless King food jar (numbers SK3000 and SK30020) and one model of the Sportsman food and beverage bottle (SK3010). You can check the numbers on the bottom of the bottles and jars.

What is the issue with Thermos products?

The issue with the products is the absence of a pressure relief mechanism in the middle of the stopper. In the absence of this part, pressure has been building up in jars and bottles containing food items for long periods of time, the company said. This has led to the stopper and the built-up pressure being released with dangerous force, hitting people. The company said that they know about at least 27 cases where Thermos products hit people in the face, causing serious injuries that had to be treated by a doctor. Three of them lost their eyesight after being hit in the eye.

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