A social media video is going viral for the simple Indian tradition of breaking a coconut going wrong at the worst possible time. It shows a woman slamming it onto the ground in front of a new Lamborghini. Unfortunately, the coconut ricochets off the ground and hits the car, giving everyone watching a shock. It is not clear when the video was shot, but according to the account that posted the video, it is from Hyderabad. The video has been viewed over 76.3 million times. The clip shows a woman performing a puja in front of the new car, as is the tradition in India. The coconut in her hand has a flame on top of it. She moves the coconut at the front of the car and looks to drop the flame somewhere. The pandit tells her to put it in the sand nearby. Then the woman moves backwards and throws the coconut on the ground right in front of the Lamborghini. The coconut bounced and hit the front of the car near the headlights.

Both the woman and the pandit are jolted by what just happened. The video ends at this point, and it isn't clear whether the car was damaged by the coconut. While netizens were shocked to see by what happened in the video, most of the commented about their love for moms, and how a dent or scratch on the Lamborghini does not matter. One of them wrote, "That’s the mom. I would keep that scratch untouched as a memory of her." Another commented, "When mom’s blessings are stronger than the car itself," as a third one said, “I would just laugh and hug her because we are both in pain.”



"If it's mom then no worries," one user wrote. Another pointed out a mother's blessing is what got the car in the first place. "There is no problem, it is only because of her blessings that we got this car," a user wrote. With so many comments about a mother's blessings, a user wrote, "Comment section passed the mom vibe check."

Add WION as a Preferred Source