/CIA statement on 3I/ATLAS has reignited debate about the nature of interstellar object

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has classified information about 3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object, raising more questions about the mystery visitor just when it was all about to die down. Responding to a November 2025 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the CIA said it could "neither deny nor confirm the existence or nonexistence of such records" regarding 3I/ATLAS. NASA has always maintained that it is simply a comet from another world and has rubbished every other claim, such as it could be an "alien mothership". But now the CIA's indirect admission that some things could be under wraps has led to debate about the nature of 3I/ATLAS. In its response, the intelligence agency wrote, "The fact of the existence or nonexistence of such records is itself currently and properly classified and is intelligence sources and methods information protected from disclosure." NASA and the federal government have clearly stated at all times that 3I/ATLAS shows no signs of alien life and was not an artificially constructed spacecraft.

Why could CIA neither deny nor confirm records on 3I/ATLAS?

When everyone has been so sure of the interstellar object being a comet, why would CIA "neither deny nor confirm" records on it? Harvard scientist Avi Loeb also raised the same questions in his blog. He wrote, "That this information is treated as sensitive enough to be classified by the CIA is surprising, given that NASA officials stated decisively at a press conference on November 19, 2025, that 3I/ATLAS is definitely a comet of natural origin." CIA's response can be interpreted to mean that the government does not wish to acknowledge or deny anything on having information or not, since even admitting could lead to the revelation of sensitive secrets. Loeb also thinks that the response merely means that there is something fishy about 3I/ATLAS.

