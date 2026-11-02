/'I can barely pump the brakes' - Chinese photographer slammed for flirting with lonely older women

A Chinese photographer is facing backlash for making sexually suggestive comments to female clients during photoshoots. The country is seeing a rise in middle-aged and older women who are paying high fees to be photographed by viral male photographers. Douyin influencer Duan Xiaozhou, widely known as "Duan Gongzi", charges women 16,800 yuan (US$2,500) for 36 unedited portraits. Between shots, he says inappropriate things like, “What are you hiding it (chest) for?” and "I did a psychic reading – you are wearing white bra today."

Another woman tells him that she travelled thousands of kilometres to be photographed by him. Responding to her confession, Duan comments, "Why are you so obedient?" He tells another woman, "You are making me drool here. It feels like I can barely pump the brakes."

His comments are problematic, yet women are increasingly visiting him for their portraits. This is because Duan, and many others like him, are tapping into their emotional side. Many women in this age group are lonely and feeling emotionally invisible. These photographers offer undivided attention, flattery, and personalised pampering to them. Their playful, flirtatious banter, compliments, and intense eye contact make the women feel desired.

However, Duan and others are facing severe criticism for taking advantage of emotionally vulnerable consumers. They charge them hefty fees, which they are willingly paying for the emotional availability shown by these men. The photographers also make overtly suggestive or manipulative remarks, and are being slammed for monetising their loneliness.

But Duan's fans have praised him as an "elegant, cultured gentleman" with "traditional male charm." His business has exploded as women from far and wide approach him for the pictures.