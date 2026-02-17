/Chinese man won an iPhone 17 Pro Max at an office party. Turns out, his company fooled him

A man in China thought he had won the iPhone 17 Pro Max at an office party, only to be left feeling cheated and humiliated. When he opened the authentic-looking box at home, he found two chocolates, three lollipops and some ceramic tiles. He says his company pranked him, leaving him humiliated. Jiang Jiang says he attended a year-end party and was announced as the winner of the grand prize. The iPhone 17 Pro Max was handed over to him in a shopping bag with the Apple branding and even a purchase receipt with the price showing 9,988 yuan (US$1,450), he said in a video online. He was excited to show it to his wife and waited to open it. All of his colleagues believed that he had won an iPhone when the company's head announced the prize. However, his happiness hit rock bottom when he discovered that he had been fooled by his company. Instead of an iPhone 17 Pro Max, they filled the box with some chocolates and lollipops, and tiles to add weight to the box.

April Fools’ Day event for me, Jiang says

Jiang says his team manager had come up with the prank, while the hospital, where he worked, did not approve the purchase of a phone. Some people think someone in the know likely switched the phone with the fake gift. "I expected the year of 2026 to have a lucky beginning, and they turned the year-end party into an April Fools' Day event for me," said Jiang. He says the company gave a pillow as second prize. Jiang told SCMP that he did not need a phone, but felt like a loser for being at the end of such a devious prank.

Chinese new year and office parties