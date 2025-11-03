/Chinese airline slammed for hiring married women and mothers as 'air aunties'

A Chinese airline's job posting for married women and mothers to become crew members is facing backlash for calling them “air aunties”. Controversy erupted when Shanghai-based Spring Airlines released job postings for "air aunties" on October 22. The job call says the airline is "seeking women aged between 25 and 40, preferably those who are married or with children." Those interested in becoming flight attendants with the airline must hold a bachelor’s degree, be between 162 and 174cm tall and preferably have experience in customer service. The preferred age for flight attendants who wish to work with any Chinese airline is 18-25. The desire to hire women above this age group stems from the idea that older women have "valuable life experience and empathy" and can help care for children and elderly passengers better, a recruitment manager told China News Service.

While Spring Airlines says it is trying to offer more diverse job opportunities for women and grow its workforce by calling on women of this age group to join them as flight attendants, the term "air aunties" quickly invited criticism. In China, the legal retirement age for women is usually 50. A person wrote, "This title is so disrespectful to women. It highlights that they are older and married." The use of the word "aunty" was also seen as a cliche to refer to women as "traditional housewives taking care of husbands and kids."

Chinese airline says “air aunties” has been in use since 1990s