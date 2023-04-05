ChatGPT helps man earn refunds worth $200 when asked to find money, leaves internet impressed

The AI revolution has fascinated human beings. While some people are afraid for their jobs, others are asking ChatGPT for money. The AI-led chatbot has helped people find money through unclaimed refunds and forgotten funds. Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, secured $210 in unclaimed refunds from the California government in one minute using ChatGPT's premium browsing extension. He described his experience in a Twitter thread.

The only details Browder gave to the chatbot were his name, date of birth and place of residence. ChatGPT's AI helped Joshua to claim his unclaimed refund using an obscure government portal, California State Controller. Browder wrote, "The only thing stopping the AI doing it itself was a captcha. Companies will never build these integrations directly, because it loses them money. Comcast isn't going to let you cancel with a ChatGPT plugin. But we are working to bridge this gap DoNotPay with our own plugin." Like Joshua, many social media users have used ChatGPT to find unclaimed funds under their names.

The first idea it came up with was to visit an obscure government website: the "California State Controller."



This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you.



It gave me a link with step by step instructions on what to do. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/vJ3tOHlmQs — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 2, 2023

However, not everyone appreciates the AI chatbot. The Italian government temporarily banned the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT, The New York Times reported. Italy's data protection authority has placed a temporary ban on the use of ChatGPT due to 'safety concerns.' They have accused ChatGPT-maker OpenAI of 'illegally collecting personal data from users.' Moreover, they pointed to the ChatGPT data breach in March. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, acknowledged the breach.