/Canvas hacked again: Hackers set deadline to keep information of '231mn' people safe

Canvas, a Learning Management System (LMS) used primarily by schools, universities, and other educational institutions, was hacked for a second time on Thursday, following Tuesday's attack in which a trove of private data was breached. As students trying to access grades and study materials opened the page, they saw a message from a hacking group. Schools and universities across the United States had a ransom note pop up on the homepage of their schools’ Canvas sites. “ShinyHunters has breached Instructure (again),” the warning read, as reported by various portals in America. “Instead of contacting us to resolve it they ignored us and did some ‘security patches.’ Instructure still has until EOD 12 May 2026 to contact us,” the ransom note read. Instructure is the company that operates Canvas and has officially acknowledged a "cybersecurity incident" currently under investigation.

Private data compromised in Canvas hack

The company said that the data breached in the hack included private information that is also found in a campus directory, such as names, email addresses, and student identification numbers. Messages stored within the platform also could have been leaked, it added. Instructure further confirmed that it has found no evidence that sensitive information, like passwords, financial records, government identifiers, or dates of birth, was compromised in the attack. However, it has taken steps to mitigate the situation.

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Hackers set deadline for Instructure to negotiate a settlement