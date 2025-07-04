Burger King Japan has unleashed its new 1,876-calorie ‘Baby Body’ burger. Burger King Japan, in collaboration with the Japan Sumo Association, has launched this monster burger. Burger King Japan have positioned the product among ‘Yokozuna-class,’ which is the highest ranking in Sumo wrestling.

This beefy behemoth is set to hit the Burger King outlets across Japan on July 11. With 5 flame-grilled beef patties, 4 slices of cheddar cheese, 4 smoky bacon strips, fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles and sauced up with aurora sauce, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard, it's worthy of a simile to the dohyo (sumo ring). The Burger weighs 1.5 pounds and is packed with 1,876 calories, which makes it superior to its next biggest Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese, which stores around 1,350 calories.

The launch of this limited edition burger coincides with the Grand Sumo Tournament in the city of Nagoya. It will be available at select Burger King outlets in Japan. People can find details about the outlets through the Burger King app.