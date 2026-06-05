/BUG BUST! 100,000 hissing cockroaches meant to feed lizards seized in Australia

A commercial breeder in Australia has been caught keeping more than 100,000 live exotic cockroaches, some as big as a human palm. The bug bust is the country’s largest-ever seizure of exotic invertebrates, officials said Friday. Authorities found Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, worth 200,000 Australian dollars. The cockroaches are illegal in Australia, meaning no one can buy, sell or keep them. The bust was made in Bathurst in the state of New South Wales, Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water said. Officials said that the cockroaches can spread disease and harm native wildlife and agriculture.

The Madagascar hissing cockroach is 2 to 3 inches long, making it one of the world's largest cockroaches. They are used by reptile owners to feed their lizards and other creatures. The common Australian cockroach measures between 0.9 and 1.4 inches long. Officials have warned property owners to look for alternatives, such as crickets and wood roaches. "If you are found to possess, breed or trade exotic cockroaches such as dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, they will be seized, and you could face penalties under federal law," a spokesperson for the department said. Photos released by the department show shiny, brown invertebrates larger than a person’s finger.

Cockroaches are commonly found in Australia because of its sub-tropical climate. According to Bathurst snake catcher Stefanie Lesser, who spoke to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, the larger exotic cockroaches are a cost-effective reptile food because of their size. So fewer insects are needed to feed the reptiles. Australia keeps a close check on everything that is crossing its borders to protect its agriculture and horticulture sectors and native wildlife. Anyone found smuggling undeclared or illegal animals, insect or plant material can be fined thousands of dollars. The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) will manage the killing of all the seized cockroaches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source