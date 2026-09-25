/British man with ADHD and 'addictive personality' dies from caffeine overdose

A man seen walking around in a delirious state in the UK last year overdosed on caffeine capsules, the Essex Coroner’s Court heard earlier this week. Alfie Goddard purchased the caffeine capsules and started vomiting blood after consuming them. He was rushed to the hospital, where Goddard passed away from cardiac arrest on October 28, 2025. A toxicology report found a concentration of caffeine "well within the fatality bracket" found to be linked to caffeine-related deaths.

Coroner Lincoln Brookes ruled his death an accident. The inquest heard that Alfie suffered from ADHD, drug-induced psychosis, paranoid schizophrenia, and autism, and lived in a supported living block in Colchester. He took the capsules and started walking on the road in front of moving cars.

Alfie called the emergency helpline 999 but could not clearly convey his issue. Staff members at his supported living block, International House, reached out to emergency services. Paramedics and police held him and tried to restrain him. They took him to the hospital where he passed away.

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The police searched Alfie's home and found "a number of capsules which contained caffeine." Inspector Tom Bastendorf of Essex Police said at the time, "It is my belief he took these capsules, which led to the erratic behaviour." The hospital was not aware of how much and what type of caffeine he had consumed, Craig Capener, from the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said.