/Cheaper hair transplant surgery proves costly as man dies after five hour procedure in Turkey

A hair transplant procedure proved too costly for a British man looking for a cheaper option in Turkey. He died after the five-hour surgery. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, and the entire staff of the private clinic is under scrutiny.
A British man who had travelled to Turkey for a hair transplant fell sick after the procedure and died. Turkish news outlet OdaTV reported that the 38-year-old went to a private clinic in Istanbul. After the five-hour transplant surgery, he started feeling sick. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead, The Mirror reported. An investigation has been opened into the matter. The staff at the clinic are being questioned, and the police are reportedly considering a possible "reckless homicide" charge against them and the surgeon who performed the procedure. The rest of the staff under the scanner include the anaesthesiologist and the nurses. His body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy to investigate the cause of his death. Reports suggest that it was sent back to Britain later. The publication quoted the Foreign Office as saying that it is "supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and is in contact with the local authorities." Also Read: Frozen in time: Baby born from 30-year-old embryo makes history
Official records in the UK show that several people from the country have landed in hospitals following cosmetic surgery in another country. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, this number has risen by 94 per cent in the past three years. Complications reported include infections, sepsis and delay in healing of the wounds. Turkey is a favourite hotspot for cosmetic surgery among Britons. More than 75 per cent of the patients in the above records went to Istanbul and nearby regions to get such procedures. Czech Republic, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland and Romania are the other most favoured haunts because of the low prices. These surgeries can cost nearly 70 per cent less in these countries as compared to the fees charged in the UK.