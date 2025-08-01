/Cheaper hair transplant surgery proves costly as man dies after five hour procedure in Turkey

A British man who had travelled to Turkey for a hair transplant fell sick after the procedure and died. Turkish news outlet OdaTV reported that the 38-year-old went to a private clinic in Istanbul. After the five-hour transplant surgery, he started feeling sick. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead, The Mirror reported. An investigation has been opened into the matter. The staff at the clinic are being questioned, and the police are reportedly considering a possible "reckless homicide" charge against them and the surgeon who performed the procedure. The rest of the staff under the scanner include the anaesthesiologist and the nurses. His body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy to investigate the cause of his death. Reports suggest that it was sent back to Britain later. The publication quoted the Foreign Office as saying that it is "supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and is in contact with the local authorities." Also Read: Frozen in time: Baby born from 30-year-old embryo makes history