/Brazilian beauty queen and mother of one dies of heart attack at the age of 31

A Brazilian beauty queen with no health issues passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 31. Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel was a mother of one and was due to compete in a beauty pageant next week. An hour's effort to revive her failed as she died, leaving her family and friends in shock. Maiara had won several beauty contests and was crowned Miss Londrina last year in a prestigious regional beauty pageant and was the runner-up in the 2025/26 edition of Miss Sarandi. Vitor Tavares, organiser of the beauty contest Maiara was supposed to compete in on April 29, paid tribute to her in an emotional social media post. "She was such a committed, dedicated young woman. I had the pleasure of meeting her in person at the end of last year when she confirmed her participation as Miss Londrina. From that moment, it was clear how seriously she took this dream," he wrote.

He said Maiara had finished all preparations for the competition and had finished all interviews. "She showed me the dresses, everything she was preparing with such care to live that moment," Tavares said. He said he could not believe the news, and despite many people confirming that she had passed, it took him a while to believe it. "I kept telling myself: it can't be true… I spoke with her yesterday," he said. Tavares said the 31-year-old was "full of life, dreams, and goals" and had a "beautiful future ahead of her." He prayed for strength and comfort for her family and friends in his painful moment.

Her fans also grieved Maiara's death, posting condolence messages on social media. The 31-year-old had no history of heart disease. She is believed to have died of fulminant myocarditis, according to some reports. It is an inflammatory heart disease triggered by viral infections and also non-viral infections, medications, or autoimmune disorders. It causes sudden and rapid cardiogenic shock and is not linked to blockages. Fulminant myocarditis involves sudden widespread inflammation, and symptoms include fatigue, chest pain, and dyspnea.

