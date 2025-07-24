/Boom or bust? These countries are racing ahead in population growth—details here

As of early 2025, the world population has crossed over 8 billion, growing by about 0.9 per cent in 2024, a slight slowdown from 2023. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were predicted worldwide every second, according to the estimates cited by the Associated Press.

The United Nations projects that the global population will peak at approximately 10.3 billion for the next 50 to 60 years by the mid-2080s. After touching this peak, the population is likely to gradually decline to around 10.2 billion by the end of the century.

The pace of a country's population falls under several parameters that include—natality (number of births in a given period), mortality (number of deaths that take place in a population at a given time), immigration (the number of individuals who come from another population and add to the population under consideration during a period), and emigration (number of individuals from a population who leave the habitat and go to a different habitat at a given time).

However, the rate of population growth might be slow globally, but there are several nations where the rate of growth is too high or too low. As you know, the fastest-growing country might not be the most populated in the world, and the most populated might not be the fastest-growing. Through this article, we will discover countries with the fastest-growing population.

Check the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Countries in the World:

S. No Country Growth Rate Population 1. Tokelau 4.07% 2,608 2. Oman 4.04% 5,494,690 3. Syria 3.84% 25,620,400 4. Chad 3.47% 21,003,700 5. Central African Republic 3.43% 5,513,280 6. Somalia 3.4% 19,654,700 7. Niger 3.28% 27,917,800 8. DR Congo 3.25% 112,832,000 9. Mayotte 3.22% 337,011 10. Angola 3.05% 39,040,000

Note: This is the latest data issued by the UN’s population estimates on July 11. The real-time data of the current population is subject to change. Please keep checking the updated data.