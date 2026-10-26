/Bonesmashing returns: Russian zoomers are hitting their faces with hammers

Bonesmashing, a trend popularised by online "looksmaxxing" communities, is apparently back. Social media has several videos showing Russian youngsters hitting their faces with heavy objects, such as hammers or massage guns. They target the jawline, cheekbones, or chin with the belief that this can sharpen their features. This dangerous trend causes microfractures in the bone, which the followers think will become thicker, wider, and more defined upon healing.

Russian zoomers are sharing videos showing them hitting their faces with hammers and nearly 100 are already injured. Experts have warned against following this trend as it can cause serious harm to individuals. It is popular among 15- 26-year-olds, with even grown men practising it. It has led to serious injuries in several people, some of whom complained of numbness. One man is said to have suffered a haemorrhage. The heavy hitting damages nerves and fractures the jaw and cheekbones. In extreme cases, it can lead to fibrosis, which requires surgery.

Wolff’s Law is misapplied in case of bonesmashing

The weird and scary trend is based on Wolff’s Law, a physiological principle according to which bones adapt and become stronger under continuous mechanical load and stress. Experts say those who practice this misunderstand the principle. Wolff’s Law applies to gradual, physiological stress, like weightlifting or impact training on long bones. It does not apply to blunt-force trauma.

Risks of bonesmashing

The practice comes with many risks. Fracturing the facial bones can lead to uneven healing, leading to facial asymmetry or structural collapse. Permanent numbness, chronic pain, or partial facial paralysis can occur from nerve damage. Severe bruising, swelling, hematomas, and internal scarring can distort facial contours permanently.