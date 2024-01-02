Black US president to taking over Mars: Eight Simpsons’ predictions for 2024
Here are eight of the craziest predictions from the sitcom for the year 2024.
The New Year has arrived and so have wacky predictions from the most popular cartoon family in the world- The Simpsons! Here are eight of the craziest predictions from the sitcom for the year 2024.
- AI taking over jobs: In Episode 17 of Series 23, there is a scene showing Homer losing his job due to his employer employing Artificial Intelligence. That’s a trend that we can see growing stronger over the year 2024.
- Trump 2024: In a 2015 episode, Homer Simpson is shown flying past a sign reading ‘Trump 2024.’ That’s amazing given Trump has already announced his candidacy for the next US presidential elections.
- First female president: In the ‘Back to the Future' episode, Lisa plays the first female president of the US. Some believe VP Kamala Harris’s dramatic rise in US politics has already confirmed this prediction.
- Taking over Mars: In one episode, Lisa discloses that the government is seeking people to sign up for migration to Mars. Well, that’s a plan Earthians have already working on for years.
- Black Hole: India celebrated the New Year by launching a probe into space to study black holes. A 2013 episode of The Simpsons actually offered a hilarious take on the power of black holes.
- World War 3: In a 1987 episode, Homer actually played a prank on his family telling them that World War 3 was happening. In 2024, the world seems closer than ever to such a tragedy.
- Zombie Apocalypse: In a Simpsons episode, Krusty the Clown's fast-food sandwich transforms news anchor Kent Brockman into an enraged zombie. Just 28 days later, the entire town of Springfield is overrun by ravenous cannibal zombies.
- Hologram Technology: The latest method for revisiting the past is Hologram Technology, which has seen significant advancements in recent years. In a specific episode of The Simpsons, Bart receives a hologram message inviting his band to perform at a club.
