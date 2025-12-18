/This bizarre 130-foot wave in secret location is a repeating glitch in the ocean - Watch

An Australian surf crew has discovered what has to be the strangest wave on Earth. It occurs in a bizarre coastal sweet spot in the middle of the ocean where water comes together like a vortex and then splashes upwards, creating a 130-foot pillar of saltwater, according to Gizmodo. Chris White and Ben Allen, two members of an indie film crew based in Australia, captured the water spiralling inwards, creating a circle into the bottom of the sea. The waves continue to swirl inside, and then suddenly, they rise up in a dramatic scene. This was not a one-time occurrence, as the water repeatedly coalesces and splashes, triggering a massive and weird wave.

White and Allen have not disclosed the location where this happens. White first saw this wave nearly a decade ago. It took him aback, and he remembered it all these years. When he went back into the waters to shoot the 11th instalment of the Tension series, movies of boogie-boarding, he sought out the same spot. And he wasn't disappointed. The waves formed a similar pattern again, creating shock and awe.

"Going down would mean death"

Talking about the phenomenon, White told Stab Mag, "I think if you go down, it’s certain death." He said that they contacted a wave engineer to understand what was going on, but "he had no clue how it works." "The rock shelf is stationary; it’s not going up and down, so how does it break on all sides at once, like a plunger?”