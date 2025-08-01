After 'Dog babu', income certificate for applicant 'Samsung', mother 'Smartphoan' and father 'Iphoan' revealed in Bihar

An income certificate submitted in Jehanabad, Bihar, carries the applicant's name as "Samsung", the mother's name as "Smartphoan" and the father's name as "Iphoan." As soon as the fraudulent information came to light, officials informed the circle officer of the Modan Ganj Block. It isn't clear why someone would use such fake names on the income certificate form. Circle officer Mohammad Asif Hussain was also shocked to see the weird names on the paper and thinks that someone did it as a prank. He warned that such things will not be taken lightly and those who perpetrate such acts will be punished. The Jehanabad cyber police have also been informed about the matter. The officials will analyse the details and figure out who is responsible for making the fraudulent income certificate with such names on it. Hussain says that when someone carries out such an activity, it adds to the burden of officials who are there to help out genuine people. It wasted everyone's time, and so whoever did it needs to be identified and proper action should be taken against them.