After 'Dog babu', income certificate for applicant 'Samsung', mother 'Smartphoan' and father 'Iphoan' revealed in Bihar

In Bihar's Jehanabad, another fraudulent government certificate bearing the applicant's name as Samsung, mother's name as "Smartphoan" and the father's name as “Iphoan” has come to light. Earlier, a residence certificate for ‘Dog babu’ shocked the state.
An income certificate submitted in Jehanabad, Bihar, carries the applicant's name as "Samsung", the mother's name as "Smartphoan" and the father's name as "Iphoan." As soon as the fraudulent information came to light, officials informed the circle officer of the Modan Ganj Block. It isn't clear why someone would use such fake names on the income certificate form. Circle officer Mohammad Asif Hussain was also shocked to see the weird names on the paper and thinks that someone did it as a prank. He warned that such things will not be taken lightly and those who perpetrate such acts will be punished. The Jehanabad cyber police have also been informed about the matter. The officials will analyse the details and figure out who is responsible for making the fraudulent income certificate with such names on it. Hussain says that when someone carries out such an activity, it adds to the burden of officials who are there to help out genuine people. It wasted everyone's time, and so whoever did it needs to be identified and proper action should be taken against them.
Officials in Bihar have been battling such strange incidents lately, where people have been filling up forms with weird names on them. Recently, a similar case came to light in Patna. Someone submitted a residence certificate in the name of "DOG". The case triggered a controversy in the state. If one such paper was caught, officials wondered how many other fraudulent certificates could have been submitted by others. The residence certificate was issued in rural Patna for 'dog babu'. The incident happened in the Masaurhi circle, falling under the sub-division by the same name. This was reportedly done as a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls was being done in Bihar. The certificate carried a photograph of "Dog babu", a stray, with parents named "kutta babu" and "kutiya devi". Screenshots of the certificate went viral on social media. An FIR was lodged at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator who filled the information and the official who issued the certificate.