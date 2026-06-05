/Australia's 'Dragon Girl' with a tattoo on her eyeball, is now getting a 'coin slot' inserted in her ear

With more than 600 tattoos on her body, Amber Luke is the most tattooed woman in Australia. She even has several body modifications, such as a snake split tongue, fang teeth and tattooed eyeballs. Now she is taking her obsession to a whole new level and is jetting off to Spain to get two major body modifications that are illegal in her home country. Amber will soon get a "coin slot" inserted into her ear and have a silicone bow implanted under the skin of her hand. Amber has already spent over $250,000 on the previous changes. She posted about her trip and plans on social media. “Australia has made them highly illegal for seven years. I’m about to get two body mods done. I am super f--king keen,” she wrote. Known online as Dragon Girl, she said that she had been thinking about getting the changes for a while now.

Health risks with ‘coin slot’ and silicone bow procedures

“I am getting a coin slot in my ear. They take a hole out of your helix that they put different earrings in and layer it. And for the past year and a half, I have planned to have this body mod in my hand, it is a silicone bow; I am very excited!” she wrote. The silicone bow procedure is known as subdermal implants, and Australia has outlawed it because of concerns around unlicensed surgery, besides the health risks involved. The ‘coin slot’ procedure requires cutting and removing tissue, and it is heavily regulated in the country, but not strictly illegal, Nine News wrote.

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