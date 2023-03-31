April Fools Day 2023: Try these craziest jokes and prank ideas with your sisters, brothers, friends and family
Here are some harmless April Fool's Day jokes & prank ideas which you can try with your loved ones:
Every year on April 1st, people celebrate April Fool's Day. On this day, people play practical jokes and pranks on one another. The holiday's origins are unknown, but it is thought to have begun in the Middle Ages, back when the New Year was celebrated on March 25th. Pope Gregory XIII instituted the Gregorian calendar in 1582, which moved the New Year to January 1st. Some people, however, continued to celebrate the New Year on April 1st, and those who followed the new calendar mocked them by playing pranks. Today, April Fool's Day is observed around the world, where people engage in a variety of pranks on one another, ranging from harmless jokes to elaborate hoaxes.
Here are some easy April Fool's Day jokes & prank ideas which you can try with your siblings, cousins, friends and family:
- Make a fake spill by cutting a piece of paper or cardboard into the shape of a spill. Then, place it somewhere where someone is likely to spill something, such as a kitchen counter or coffee table. They'll realise it was all a prank when they try to clean it up.
- Invisible Ink: Using white crayon or wax, write a note or message on a piece of paper. Anyone attempting to read it will be unable to see anything. Then, using watercolours or food colouring, reveal the message by painting over the paper.
- Fake Phone Call: Pretend to be on the phone with someone while talking into a banana or other object. Make the conversation appear serious and important, and watch your friends or family members become perplexed.
- Fake Parking Ticket: Create a fictitious parking ticket and leave it on someone's car. Make a note at the bottom that says "April Fools!" so they know it's a joke.
- Fake Food: Create some fake food out of clay, foam, or paper mache. Serve it to friends or family members and observe their reactions when they realise it isn't real.
- Switch the signs in two adjacent bathrooms so that the "men's" sign is in the women's room and vice versa. Observe how people become perplexed when they attempt to use the lavatory.
- In the kitchen, swap the sugar and salt containers. Keep an eye on your family or coworkers as they sip salty coffee or sprinkle salt on their cereal.
- Wear a disguise or use a fake accent to pretend to be someone else. Make sure you stay in character the entire day!
- Make a bogus memo or announcement and post it on the bulletin board or email it to everyone. Make it outrageous, such as "We're converting the office to a ball pit!"
- Make a funny or embarrassing photo, such as a childhood photo or a meme, your desktop background.
- Place a dummy spider or bug in the desk drawer of a coworker or family member. Watch how they react when they see it.
Remember to keep your pranks lighthearted and harmless, and make sure that everyone involved can laugh at the end.