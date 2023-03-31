April Fools Day 2023: Try these craziest jokes and prank ideas with your sisters, brothers, friends and family

Every year on April 1st, people celebrate April Fool's Day. On this day, people play practical jokes and pranks on one another. The holiday's origins are unknown, but it is thought to have begun in the Middle Ages, back when the New Year was celebrated on March 25th. Pope Gregory XIII instituted the Gregorian calendar in 1582, which moved the New Year to January 1st. Some people, however, continued to celebrate the New Year on April 1st, and those who followed the new calendar mocked them by playing pranks. Today, April Fool's Day is observed around the world, where people engage in a variety of pranks on one another, ranging from harmless jokes to elaborate hoaxes.