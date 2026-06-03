/Applied in 2005, got letter in 2026: Kerala man receives govt job offer 18 years after rank list expired

A 61-year old Kerala man was shocked after receiving the appointment letter for the PSC examination, as it reached him 18 years after the allotted rank list from which he was selected expired. The individual identified as Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kalikavu in the Malappuram district of Kerala, finally received an advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for the post of part-time junior Arabic teacher, more than twenty years after applying.

According to reports, Majeed had appeared in the PSC examination back in 2005. The official rank list that included his name actually expired in 2008. Reflecting on the unexpected letter, Majeed shared that landing a government job had once been a major life goal. After securing a spot on the rank list, he waited years for an official appointment.



However, as decades passed without a single update or letter from the department, he eventually gave up all hope and stopped expecting the job altogether by the time he turned 60. “The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job,” Mathrubhumi English quoted Majeed, 61, as saying.

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The recommendation was reportedly made against a vacancy that remained vacant even after several rounds of notifications and recruitment attempts that failed to find any suitable candidates.

Netizens react

After the news was shared on social media, several social media users flooded with their different opinions on X. A user said, "Bro probably forgot he even applied… then 20 years later: 'Congratulations, you’re selected.”